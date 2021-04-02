'Tourists will benefit from it': Russell Parkway gears up for new Visitor Center in Warner Robins

The project will cost about $1 million.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you're driving on I-75 South, right off the Russell Parkway exit, soon you will see a Visitor Information Center and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park right near Buc-ee's.

This center is for people like Tony Cunningham. Cunningham takes this interstate three times a week for work. He says the new visitor center location is the perfect fit for travelers.

"You've got the travelers already, why not have them stop here for fuel and snacks and across the street for information," said Cunningham. "I leave Kentucky, and this is kind of our halfway point to one of our delivery locations in Florida, so we stop here."

Mayor Randy Toms announced Monday that the city has secured 3.9 acres from the Sledge family. Toms says the next step is to hire a construction company.

He says he couldn't wait to share the news.

"Before the meeting started, I got a call from the broker that said, the land is good, the family's good with the land. We just got to do the legal part now. I asked for permission to be able to share that, because this is an exciting project that we've all been waiting to happen, and now we're here," Toms said.

Marsha Buzzell, executive director of the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, says this center will have a lot to offer.

"People walk away, in their hands, with a map. Real hard information of what there is to visit while they're here, and they would be able to book reservations through our facilities. They would be able to obtain tickets to concerts and just special events that are going on," said Buzzell.

The center will be a gateway into a new Vietnam Veterans Park.

"People would come through the Visitor Information Center and then go out onto the beautiful campus that will be dedicated to the Vietnam veterans. It's going to be a win win for everyone, and the tourists will benefit from it because it's all free to them," she said.