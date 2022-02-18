Rutland High in Macon holds interview 'obstacle course' to prepare students for workforce

The seniors gained real-world experience they can use once they graduate.

MACON, Ga. — This week, Rutland High School in Macon hosted an obstacle course for its seniors, but it's not the kind you typically think of...

On Thursday, Rutland High seniors walked away from the school's auditorium, 3E ready. It means, enrolled, enlisted and employed.

Every senior participated in mock interviews with business leaders around Macon and showcased why they'd be a great fit for each job.

During these interviews, students were scored based on factors like eye contact, confidence and other soft skills -- all things that you need to secure a job.

Ronak Patel, Donnie Person, and Hannah Hollins all say they took away a lot from this event and even gained more confidence.

"I think having these experiences for students under their belt will show their future employers that they're top of the class," said Patel. "The elevator speech, that's something that's new to me, so having something like that is just really crazy and fun."

"I believe this prepared me because it showed me what I need to do when I enter the workforce," said Person.

"I think this event will really help me accomplish my future goals as I head into the medical field, which can be really, really competitive. I think this will really give me a leg up on my peers," said Hollins. "I think I learned a lot from this event. I have seen self improvement from where I first started to where I am now."

Principal Wendy Pooler says she's excited to see her students use what they've been learning in school and applying it in the interviews.

"Our students are performing very well. They have even dressed for success today. I'm very proud. I'm listening to the conversations that the students are having, they're asking questions. I actually walked up on a student earlier and it almost seemed as if she flipped the interview and was interviewing the community member. It's been a great experience all around," said Pooler.

And get this -- this was just Phase 1.