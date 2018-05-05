Rutland High School is kicking it up a notch by hosting the 44th Annual Johnny Ahn Martial Arts Competition.

No matter if you are 5 or 55, hundreds of people are suiting up to show off their martial arts skills!

It's an event for all martial artists in Georgia, some even traveling as far as Atlanta and Savannah.

From learning how to be disciplined to sparring their way to victory, 1st degree black belt, Edward Evans says getting your kids involved is a great confidence booster as well.

"Bullying is a bad thing that we're facing right now there are a lot of kids here that are going through that. This right here teaches them confidence to be able to face the bully if they have to and know that they can take care of themselves and protect themselves," he says.

