MACON, Ga. — High school seniors across the state bid farewell to their schools early due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Rutland High School senior Connor Cook.

"Everything all at once, just gone in a flash. It was depressing because there's some people that I'm probably never going to see again at school," says Cook.

For several weeks, they held on to senior year in virtual classrooms, but now, Paige Riser says she is saying goodbye to that, too.

"When I turn in that last assignment, handing it to my teacher, it's going to be online," says Riser.

Bibb County Schools says e-Learning will end on May 1st, and the last few weeks will be used to return digital equipment and to train staff members.

With only two weeks left of school, Cook is worried about being prepared for college.

"I don't want to go in and be like, 'Well, I didn't have a third of my year, I have no idea what's going on,'" says Cook.

The May 1st date made Riser realize the class of 2020's high school experience is really over.

"I'm valedictorian of my class, and now more than ever, I have something to say to them," says Riser.

While both students come to terms with coronavirus outbreak's effect on their senior year, they try to make the best of it.

Cook says, "I've been working, trying to make some cheese on the side, I guess. I can't go out to spend my money, so it's a good time to save."

Riser lets her fellow classmates know they aren't alone in this experience.

"Our mission will be complete, we're going to find out a way to finish this one way or another, and it's just going to be in a different way."

