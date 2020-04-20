MACON, Ga. — With schools closed and graduation ceremonies on hold due to COVID-19, some high school seniors feel like they're missing out on a milestone year.

A group of Macon teachers wanted to make sure their seniors still felt special.

On Monday morning, students stopped by the school to pick up their caps and gowns, drive-thru style.

They didn't know their teachers would be waiting for them, dressed up in their regalia ready to greet them as they drove through.

These videos were sent to us by senior Alyssa Gammie.

She says it was so sweet to see them lined up, and she wants to make sure they got the appreciation they deserved!

Bibb County Schools graduation ceremonies are tentatively rescheduled for July 29 and 30.

