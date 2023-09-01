Rutland middle, high schools introduce new agricultural barn

The construction cost nearly $1 million.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is "beefing" up learning at Rutland middle and high schools.

The district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce their new barn.

The school currently has seven cows at the barn they'll use to learn grooming and milking.

Future Farmers of America students will be able to gain more agricultural skills that they can take into higher education and the workforce.

Principal Wendy Pooler at Rutland High School says she's hoping the barn will soon become an arena for agriculture in middle Georgia.

"Agriculture is more than cows," Pooler says. "It's the clothes we wear, food we eat, and shelter."