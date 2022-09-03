Rutland Middle School in Macon evacuated due to reported smoke

The high school is connected to the building and was also evacuated.

MACON, Ga. — Rutland Middle School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to smoke reported in a room.

Stephanie Hartley with the school says it was reported just before 9 a.m.

Students and staff at both the middle school and the Rutland High School building, which is connected, left the building and stood outside in the rain.

When the Macon Bibb Fire Department arrived, they gave clearance for everyone to return to their buildings.

Students at the middle school were sent into the cafeteria, and those at the high school to the auditorium and gym.