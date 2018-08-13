Lawyers for the Irwin County man accused of murdering Tara Grinstead don't want his trial jury to hear the word "murder."

RELATED: Tara Grinstead: Top 5 things to know about the murder case, arrests

They also don't want the jury to see Ryan Duke in a jail jumpsuit, and they want to hold a hearing on whether the media can film the trial and what they can show.

RELATED: Ga. Supreme Court throws out gag order for Tara Grinstead beauty queen murder case

RELATED: Not-guilty plea entered for Tara Grinstead murder suspect Ryan Duke

Those are among two dozen motions filed in Irwin County Superior Court in the Duke case.

Lawyers file two dozen motions in Tara Grinstead case by 13WMAZ on Scribd

He's the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead, a high-school teacher, in 2005.

RELATED: A Break in the Case: Arrest made in death, disappearance of Tara Grinstead

His lawyers argue that intense interest in the case will require measures to protect his right to a fair trial.

Their motions also challenge the makeup of the grand jury that indicted Duke and look to change the jury selection for the trial.

RELATED: Ocilla community reacts to Tara Grinstead case

No trial date has been set for Duke.

A second man, Bo Dukes. is charged with helping him hide Grinstead's body.

The two men were charged last year after an 11-year investigation.

© 2018 WMAZ