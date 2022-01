If you do not have a new cart, you will need to put in an order with SeeClickFix or call Ryland

MACON, Ga. — Starting now, Ryland Environmental will not pick up your trash from old carts.

The old carts belong to Advanced Disposal Services and should be placed on your curb on your normal collection day. You are asked to make sure that the cart is empty.