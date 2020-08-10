The 27-year-old victim that died of his injuries was a man that came to the U.S. only two years ago, seeking a better and safer life for his family.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 27-year-old victim that died of his injuries in an Afghan market shooting was a man that came to the U.S. only two years ago, seeking a better and safer life for his family.

He was identified as Shujauddin Omar Kheil. Relatives described him as a loving husband and a young father of a four-year-old and a six-month-old.

He was at the store with his four-year-old daughter picking up groceries when he was shot right in front of her, by someone who was also of Afghani descent. His family laid him to rest this afternoon.

"When the shooter shot him, the daughter was there, and that moment, I cannot explain it. I don't have the words how tragic and how difficult of a moment for that child would be," said Farhad Yousafzai, a relative of Kheil.

Relatives said Kheil worked for the U.S. government at the embassy in Afghanistan before coming to the United States.

"Those who work for U.S. government in Afghanistan, obviously their life is in danger because when you support a mission of the United States over there, the terrorist is always looking for you," Yousafzai said.

That's why Kheil moved to America two years ago.

"We came here to survive. We came here for a better life," Yousafzai said.

Kheil was a student at American River College and he was working two jobs to be the main provider for his family.

"He didn't know the same incident he wanted to escape from, that incident would happen with him in the most safe county by his own person," Yousafzai said.

He was one of three people shot inside of his regular Afghan market.

"It was a terrible moment for the entire community, everyone feeling like they lost their own family member," Yousafzai said.

The suspect, who took his own life, in the Afghan market shooting on Saturday afternoon was identified as 33-year-old Hassibullah Shams Hassib.

The shooting happened at the East Market and Restaurant in the Arden Arcade area off El Camino and Yorktown Avenue.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Hassib walked into the Afghan market on Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m. and opened fire, shooting three customers before turning the gun on himself.

19-year-old Mobin Andishmand was shot in the back of his head at the market. He's still in the hospital in critical condition on life support.

The third victim was a 30-year-old man and deputies say he is expected to be OK.

There is no word yet on the possible motive in this case just yet.

On Wednesday, Kheil's family called for peace.

"We are requesting the other agencies, all the community, all Americans, help us. We are living in this country, we came here to be safe," Yousafzai said. "We have the same dream, the same vision and we are the same human being."