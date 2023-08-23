‘It's so exciting’: Sacred Heart School has ribbon cutting for new building with STEM in mind

The school's principal, Al Chromy, says that the new building's STEM lab will provide a whole new set of opportunities for their students.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It was an exciting day for some students in Warner Robins.



Sacred Heart Catholic School held a ribbon cutting for their new middle school building this morning.

According to Al Chromy, the principal at Sacred Heart Catholic School, the new building will allow students to have a whole new set of opportunities.

“It's so exciting because our world is coding,” Chromy said. “Our world is STEM out there.”

According to school officials, the newly renovated building will accommodate the school's growing population and it includes a new stem lab.

What is now the Sacred Heart Middle School building used to have a completely different role. It was previously the parish activity center.

But after the renovations, it now offers a ton of opportunities for the school’s students.

“All these kids will have that opportunity to experience what it is to be in real STEM activities every week,” Chromy said.

Sacred Heart Catholic School – which prides itself on being “built on faith” – first opened its doors in 1955 to around 90 students, according to the school’s history page on its website.

Now, the school has around 265 students, according to Niche.com, a website that tracks, rates and provides details on schools across the U.S.

Their first building was in an old military barrack, the school's website said.

According to the website, the school opened in 2015 a 49,262 square-foot facility.