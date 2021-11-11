Clinton Methodist was built over 100 years ago and still stands today

The church still has the original pews inside, where folks have service every Sunday morning.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Long before Central Georgia developed, the tiny town of Old Clinton served as the county seat in Jones County. It might sound familiar to you because they have a Civil War re-enactment every year called Old Clinton War Days.

Life looked very different over 100 years ago, but Clinton Methodist Church has withstood the test of time. This is Sacred Spaces; a series that takes a look at the deep history of some sanctuaries across Central Georgia.

Charlie Roberts began worshipping at Clinton Methodist Church more than 40 years ago.

"Not many people live in Clinton now. There are about four or five Antebellum homes that were there in the Civil War," said Roberts.

The church looks much like it did back then. Roberts says even the pews are original.

"Sometimes I think I'm 100 years too late. I'd have liked to live in those days," he said.

Cliff Bowan says that Clinton was the frontier of the United States in 1820. He loves cemeteries, and there is a big historic one on the church grounds.

He says if you visit, be sure to notice the granite outcroppings that look like blocks in the ground.

"Most of it was done by a slave named Jacob P. Hutchings and he would take chisels and draw them into these huge granite outcroppings and soak them with water to fracture the stone," said Bowan.

Visitors can find many remnants of history in the cemetery.

"There are approximately 28 Confederate soldiers buried in this church cemetery. Most all of them members of the church and citizens of Clinton at that time," he said.

In the early 1800s, the church was a center of the community. People pulled in on Sunday mornings riding high in their horse and buggies.

"Because to them going to church was a way to show off what you had and to show that you cared, like washing and polishing your car," said Bowan.

The cedar trees, ferns and periwinkle can be seen around the church property. They stay green year-round, representing eternal life.

As for Charlie, life doesn't go in reverse, but he can show up every Sunday to the space where his forefathers worshipped and time hasn't damaged the spirit of the past.