'Sadly, we knew this day was coming': Man convicted of murdering Perry teen wants a new trial

Brandon Warren and Dakota White were both sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing 18-year-old Sam Poss in 2016. Now, Warren wants a new trial.

PERRY, Ga. — A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Perry teenager now wants a new trial.

Brandon Warren wasn't actually in the courtroom Monday. Instead, he attended through a video call from Hays State Prison, as Judge Edward Lukemire granted his request for a new attorney.

Five years ago, 18-year-old Sam Poss went missing.

Investigators found his body a few days later, buried in the woods outside Perry.

Warren and Dakota White both testified that they stabbed and strangled Poss in White's car.

Three years ago, Warren and White were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The two teens testified against each other, each saying the other was mostly responsible.

Warren was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence.

Lukemire gave White life with no possible parole, ruling that White was "irreparably corrupt" and could not be rehabilitated.

"This isn't closure for me. It's a step. It's a step, but this doesn't bring Sam back," said Nicole Poss, Sam's mother, back in 2018.

Now, Warren wants a new trial.

"As I understand it, you want to add a claim of ineffective assistance which would necessitate getting another lawyer for you," said Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward Lukemire on Monday.

Greg Bell replaced Warren's original attorney, Jeffrey Grube.

Nicole Poss was in the courtroom the day after Mother's Day, as Lukemire granted that request.

"Sadly, we knew this day was coming because that's what happens after a guilty verdict, but it brings it all up.

She says it was difficult to be back in court after they hoped this case had been put to rest.

"I've honestly been an anxious mess everywhere for two weeks. Sad. It brings it all back."

Lukemire says Warren and Bell can now prepare their motion for a new trial.

He says he'll set a hearing for a new trial for late this summer or early fall.

Nicole says as her family prepares for that, the constant support throughout Houston County means everything to her.