'Make smarter and safer decisions': Safe Driving Summit hopes to inspire young drivers

Around 400 students attended the event, and the organizers hope students will become more invested in safe driving.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation and the Lutzie 43 Foundation hosted a “Safe Driving Summit” in Macon on Wednesday.



The summit happened at Central Georgia Technical College

There, Georgia D.O.T. and the Kutzie43 Foundation hope to educate students about driving safely on the road.

“We're just trying to give them professional experts in front of them to share their experience,” Mike Lutzenkirchen, executive director of the Lutzie41 Foundation, said.

That is a very major component of how they attempted to convey their message to the group of students.

They had industry experts and public safety officers speak about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

Nearly 400 students from Macon-Bibb County School District and Tattnall Square Academy attended.

Lutzenkirchen hopes that the summit will get these students more invested in safe driving not just while operating a vehicle themselves but also while in the car with others.

“So hopefully they'll make smarter and safer decisions not only behind the wheel but as passengers in those vehicles,” he said.

