'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down

Gateway entrance to Macon is getting a new look

MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning.

Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues.

Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner.

"I'm just glad the hotel ain't there anymore," says Jeremy Pitts

Pitts owns an auto shop next door to Magnolia Court.

He says the motel brought crime to the area and his business.

"They came in here, they got my tools and took it over to an empty room that was left open," he says.

Pitts believes this is a great way to lower crime, saying, "Abandoned buildings like that are just a safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff."

He also says it will help with public safety.

"One thing that they didn't really talk about last time was all the pedestrians that get hit and killed out here," says Pitts.

He's also happy to see the gateway to Macon getting a new look.

"It's one of the first things you see when you're coming into Macon. I think it will look a lot better when you're coming now," says Pitts.

He has even starting thinking about painting the side of his building that will now be visible.

As for what comes next for the space, Mayor Lester Miller says the previous owner, Rasheed Virani, will still own the property.

"I'm not sure what they're going to do with that. We're going to make sure that we monitor that, make sure that we can have something positive here," he says.

Overall, he says this is setting a standard.

"We're sending a strong message to everyone that this is not acceptable in our community and we are going to continue to enforce the codes that we have in place," says Miller.

Mayor Miller adds that blight suppresses the community, but the county plans to continue rebuilding Macon by building livable and affordable housing.