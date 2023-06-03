'The big thing is to use it and not set it aside': Safety instructor advises gun owners to use safety lock

The CDC says firearms are the number one leading cause of death for people under 19-years-old.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Handling a firearm takes many hours of practice, and if it gets into the hands of someone 17 or younger, it can be deadly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, firearms are the number one leading cause of death for young Americans under age 19. The total passed motor vehicle deaths for the first time in 2020.

In the state of Georgia, anyone under the age of 18 cannot have a firearm.

David Knight is the public safety trainer, and instructor III at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC). Knight told 13WMAZ he has firearms at home.

He says there are ways to prevent children from pulling the trigger.

"With the technology we have today, with the safes, with the quick access safes, with the different variables we have, it makes it much easier to be able to keep weapons and ammunition stored separately and keep them locked up," Knight said.

At GPSTC, all the new law enforcement officers are taught how to properly use and handle a variety of firearms. Knight says officers also need training when teaching others about securing their own personal firearms.

Knight says hearing about a minor dying from using a gun is upsetting. He says conversations about gun safety are important for everyone.

"Make sure that not only your children but the children from the neighbors or maybe your children's friends that come over," Knight said.

According to the CDC, the U.S. has by far the highest child and teen mortality from firearms among other countries at 5.6%. Knight says even when his own child was at home he kept his firearms locked and stored away.

Knight says the best way to keep your firearm safe is using the standard gun lock. It doesn't allow a magazine, a round to be chambered, and the trigger from being pulled.

He says most manufacturers will send them with the gun.

"It's a great tool to use. The big thing is to use it and not set it aside," Knight said.