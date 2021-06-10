'Take extra time and stay cautious': Safety tips for flooding in Central Georgia

Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins has a few things for you to remember on these really rainy days

MACON, Ga. — This week's heavy rain in Central Georgia has the water rising and some people worried.

Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins has some simple tips for wet days.

"Take extra time and stay cautious. There's a little catch phrase that we always talk about called, 'Turn around, don't drown,' So if you're driving down the road and you see something, turn around and find an alternate route," he said.

Hawkins said the intense rainfall will cause localized street flooding.

"Our storm water system is doing the best it can to accept all of this water, but when you dump hundreds of thousands of gallons of water in a very short amount of time, it's very difficult for that storm water system to catch up," he said.

If you're a homeowner and worried about flooding, there are ways you can prepare.

"[If] you know there's going to be a lot of rain, you can buy sandbags and sand and all that at your local home improvement store so you can stay safe. Also, make sure you have a plumber on hand in case something does happen and you need some assistance there," he said.

He also wants people to remember how powerful water can be.

"It only takes about 18 inches of water to float a standard four-door sedan car," said Hawkins.

And lastly, with the science, technology, and satellites at our disposal...

"We can almost pinpoint where things are going to happen. Listen to your favorite broadcast meteorologist, they're going to give you the latest and greatest information," he said.

Hawkins adds if you see flooding in your neighborhood or in your streets and it doesn't go away in about an hour or so, you can call your local sheriff's office non-emergency number to report the flooding.