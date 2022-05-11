Saint-Gobain ADFORS plans expansion of Dublin facility, creating 400 new jobs

The company, which manufactures heat protection and thermal insulation, first purchased the facility on Willie Paulk Parkway in Dublin in June 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — A construction materials manufacturer is expanding its operation in Dublin, and its investment will create 400 new jobs in the next two years.

According to a news release, Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America is investing $28 million in an expansion project.

The company, which manufactures heat protection and thermal insulation, first purchased the facility on Willie Paulk Parkway in Dublin in June 2020. The expansion will allow the company to double its production in North America by restarting the company’s furnace.

They’re hiring for positions in site and operations management, engineers, supervisors, and production workers. You can find more information about those jobs here.

“This investment in our Dublin facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to serve our customers during this time of unprecedented demand,” said Alan McLenaghan, General Manager of Saint-Gobain ADFORS. “The Dublin community has welcomed us with open arms over the past two years, and through this investment and hiring, we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the people of Dublin, Laurens County, and the State of Georgia.”

The project is expected to create 400 new jobs over a two-year period.