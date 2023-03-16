List: Saint Patrick's Day events in central Georgia

If you're out looking for some fun on Friday (or maybe even a pot of gold), here's a list of places that have you covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Saint Patrick's Day is right around the corner!

If you're out looking for some fun on Friday (or maybe even a pot of gold), 13WMAZ has put together a list of some places that have you covered.

1. Saint Patrick's Day Bash at the Garden

Where: The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Avenue, Macon, Georgia

When: Saturday March 18 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Come down to The Society Garden for lots of green beer and dance circles! there will be live Irish music from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.. The J Scott Thompson Band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. to keep the tunes going. There will be specialty cocktails all weekend, along with Irish Mudslides and green slushies.

2. Bulldogs Bar & Grill Grand Opening

Where: Bulldogs Bar and Grill, 3750 Bloomfield Village Drive, Macon, Georgia

When: Friday March 17 at 8 p.m.

This new bar is opening for the first time on saint Patrick's Day! They are running specials all night to kick off their business. They will have:

$3 Fireball shots

$1 off all drafts

$1.50 Jello Shots

$2 Guinness

$4 Irish Car Bombs

$3 Jameson & Proper 12

$5 p/hour pool tables

Members of the Ole Smoky team will also be there giving out free shots and complimentary shot glasses while supplies last. The bar is also serving plenty of food specials, like wings, burgers, and steaks.

3. St. Patrick's Day Dinner

Where: Loom at Hotel Forty Five, 410 Cotton Avenue, Macon, Georgia

When: March 17 - March 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Looking for something more classy and sophisticated to celebrate Saint Patrick's day? Loom has the perfect setup. They are offering a Saint Patrick's themed dinner all weekend. You can get Irish Pub Salads, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Car Bomb Cheesecake, and more.

4. CGTC Dual Enrollment Study Abroad Ireland St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser at Kudzu Seafood Company

When: March 17 at 11 a.m. - March 18 at 10 p.m.

You can support local students on the holiday while also celebrating with good food and fun! Kudzu Seafood Company will be supporting scholarships for Central Georgia Technical College's Dual Enrollment Study Abroad Ireland program. 10% of all-day restaurant sales on St. Patrick’s Day go toward the program. There will also be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. upstairs at The Wheelhouse.

5. St. Patrick’s Day Brick Bash

When: Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m.

A Decorated Bar

$50 Gift card to best dressed

Giveaways

Macon Best Drink Specials

Beer Pong and Drinking Games

Their kitchen will even be open late to serve up Irish specials.

6. St. Patrick’s Day 5K

Where: Heritage Club, Warner Robins, Georgia

When: Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

For those who want to get a work out in before all the beer, the Heritage Club in Warner Robins is holding a 5K on Friday. The run starts and ends at the club, and there will also be a prize for best St Patrick's Day themed costume. To register for the run, you can visit the event website here.

7. St. Patrick's Day Potato Bar Fundraiser

When: Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m.

This potato bar is a great way to grab some good food and support the First Presbyterian Church of Milledgeville youth group going to Montreat Youth Conference over the summer. It is $5 per person, and that will get you a potato with all the fixings.

These places will be jam packed with fun, food, and plenty of alcohol, so drink responsibly!