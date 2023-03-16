List: Saint Patrick's Day events in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Saint Patrick's Day is right around the corner!
If you're out looking for some fun on Friday (or maybe even a pot of gold), 13WMAZ has put together a list of some places that have you covered.
1. Saint Patrick's Day Bash at the Garden
Where: The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Avenue, Macon, Georgia
When: Saturday March 18 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Come down to The Society Garden for lots of green beer and dance circles! there will be live Irish music from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.. The J Scott Thompson Band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. to keep the tunes going. There will be specialty cocktails all weekend, along with Irish Mudslides and green slushies.
2. Bulldogs Bar & Grill Grand Opening
Where: Bulldogs Bar and Grill, 3750 Bloomfield Village Drive, Macon, Georgia
When: Friday March 17 at 8 p.m.
This new bar is opening for the first time on saint Patrick's Day! They are running specials all night to kick off their business. They will have:
$3 Fireball shots
$1 off all drafts
$1.50 Jello Shots
$2 Guinness
$4 Irish Car Bombs
$3 Jameson & Proper 12
$5 p/hour pool tables
Members of the Ole Smoky team will also be there giving out free shots and complimentary shot glasses while supplies last. The bar is also serving plenty of food specials, like wings, burgers, and steaks.
3. St. Patrick's Day Dinner
Where: Loom at Hotel Forty Five, 410 Cotton Avenue, Macon, Georgia
When: March 17 - March 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Looking for something more classy and sophisticated to celebrate Saint Patrick's day? Loom has the perfect setup. They are offering a Saint Patrick's themed dinner all weekend. You can get Irish Pub Salads, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Car Bomb Cheesecake, and more.
4. CGTC Dual Enrollment Study Abroad Ireland St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser at Kudzu Seafood Company
Where: Kudzu Seafood Company, 512 Poplar Street, Macon, Georgia
When: March 17 at 11 a.m. - March 18 at 10 p.m.
You can support local students on the holiday while also celebrating with good food and fun! Kudzu Seafood Company will be supporting scholarships for Central Georgia Technical College's Dual Enrollment Study Abroad Ireland program. 10% of all-day restaurant sales on St. Patrick’s Day go toward the program. There will also be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. upstairs at The Wheelhouse.
5. St. Patrick’s Day Brick Bash
Where: The Brick Macon, 1305 Hardeman Ave , Macon, GA
When: Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m.
- A Decorated Bar
- $50 Gift card to best dressed
- Giveaways
- Macon Best Drink Specials
- Beer Pong and Drinking Games
Their kitchen will even be open late to serve up Irish specials.
6. St. Patrick’s Day 5K
Where: Heritage Club, Warner Robins, Georgia
When: Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.
For those who want to get a work out in before all the beer, the Heritage Club in Warner Robins is holding a 5K on Friday. The run starts and ends at the club, and there will also be a prize for best St Patrick's Day themed costume. To register for the run, you can visit the event website here.
7. St. Patrick's Day Potato Bar Fundraiser
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Milledgeville, Georgia, 210 S Wayne Street
When: Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m.
This potato bar is a great way to grab some good food and support the First Presbyterian Church of Milledgeville youth group going to Montreat Youth Conference over the summer. It is $5 per person, and that will get you a potato with all the fixings.
These places will be jam packed with fun, food, and plenty of alcohol, so drink responsibly!
And don't forget, wear some green!