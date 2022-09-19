Saint Peter AME Church welcomes FVSU students for service

This has been a tradition for the church for over 20 years, and they provide transportation for students and faculty as well as food after the service.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Students and faculty at Fort Valley State University met up with a local church to fellowship as one on Sunday.

Saint Peter AME Church on University Drive invited the school out to it's annual FVSU day.

This has been a tradition for the church for over 20 years, and they provide transportation for students and faculty at the university as well as food after the service.

The congregation received some special selections form the Fort Valley State University gospel choir.

Students like Genesis Ivey say she's glad to get support from the local church.

"Moments like this give me hope to know that I can still pursue anything I want to do I have an amazing support system through the FVSU community and then through the Fort Valley community," she said.

Pastor Anthony Dixon says he want Wildcats to feel like they have a home away from home.

"For some, this is they first time away from home.. and we want them to know that we're here for them, regardless of what they may be going through," Dixon said.

The church said they are already planning for next year, and they hope to bring in some special guests well.