MACON, Ga. — Hairstylists and barbers are used to cleaning and sanitizing their shops, but now they're following dozens of new state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being closed for more than a month, Twin Cuts barbershop owner Casey Goodson reopened.

"We're making sure that everything is sanitized and chairs and stuff are clean., making sure hand sanitizer and supplies are readily available to customers," says Goodson.

Even so, Goodson says only about half of his regular customers have returned.

"I would say it's probably right around the 50 percent range. Some days are better than others," says Goodson.



Goodson says while it's not perfect, it's a start. Owner of Southern Accent Salon and Spa Jenni Kerr agrees.



"[My stylists] are used to doing upwards of 15 clients a day, and now they're doing about 4, so that's what I'm saying -- we're not running at our full capacity," says Kerr, but she's glad to see some customers back in her chairs.



Q: "If you wouldn't have been able to open when you did, do you think that you would've possibly lost your business?

KERR: "Oh, absolutely. There were days that I was sitting at home thinking, 'I don't know what I'm going to do. It's really getting critical.'"



Both owners say cosmetologists are used to cleaning and sanitizing their equipment, but now, the state is requiring additional work like taking client temperatures, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing.



"We've had no problem with anybody following the rules, the state rules, the guidelines from state board and from our governor. Everyone has been working together to ensure public safety," says Kerr.

Both owners say you must make an appointment ahead of time to keep things clean and organized for everyone in the shop.

