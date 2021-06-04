Midlands woman celebrates 103rd birthday!

At 103, she still reads her weekly church bulletin without any help from glasses, her niece says.

SALUDA, S.C. — A Saluda woman recently celebrated her 103rd birthday, and her niece tells News 19 she is still going strong!

Mary Crouch Berry born on March 30, 1918, to Sudie and Bennie Crouch from Saluda. She was the second child of eight children born to the Crouch family.

Mary married Mott Berry, and they had four children together. Mary and her husband owned a dairy barn, and worked together for many years.

Her niece tells News 19 that Mary was a faithful member of Good Hope Church, and her church family still means the world to her even though she worship at the church these days. At 103, she still reads the weekly bulletin that is sent to her without any help from glasses.

Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society Ladies for many years. She is just one of two Saluda members who are still living.

Even since moving into a local senior living facility, her niece says Mary has been entertaining residents. "That was something to see."

"Mary Berry is an inspiration to all," her niece Glenda Rivers says. "She loves everyone and always has a smile on her face. She loves to tell people about her family and her life growing up with her brothers and sisters."