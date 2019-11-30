MACON, Ga. — The familiar sound of a bell greets shoppers every year on black Friday.

Michael Smith said ringing that iconic bell for the Salvation Army is something he's always wanted to do.

"I'm trying to give back to the Salvation Army because they gave to me. They helped me when no one else would," said Smith.

Kareiesha Outlaw said she tries to donate when she sees the kettles, but she said she doesn't always have cash.

This holiday season, those red kettles come with a twist.

Shoppers now have the option of using Apple Pay or Google Pay if they don't have any cash.



Donors can tap their phones to the Google or Apple Pay tags and choose $5, $10, or $25. There is also an option to type in your own amount.

As for Smith, he said he thinks putting dollar bills and coins in the kettle is part of the tradition.

"I think more people will still put it in the bucket than they will doing the paying online," he said.

Any donations made on a donor's phone are sent to the Salvation Army chapter that is closest to their billing zip code.

Shoppers also have the option of opening their camera and snapping a picture of a QR code, which will open a similar donation form.

This year marks the 129th campaign using the bright red kettles, which will be out and accepting donations until Christmas.

