Macon-Bibb opening cooling shelters are temperatures rise through the weekend

It will be open from 8 a.m. until around 5 or 6 p.m. depending on how quickly the weather cools down in the evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County leaders want to make sure everyone stays safe in the heat.

Chris Floore with the county says the Salvation Army on Broadway is opening a cooling shelter each day the heat index is over 100 degrees beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend is necessary.

It will be open from 8 a.m. until around 5 or 6 p.m. depending on how quickly the weather cools down in the evening.

The Daybreak Shelter will open if the Salvation Army reached capacity.

They city encourages everyone to use any public facilities to cool off including libraries and recreation centers.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is working quickly to get food and water to Daybreak, the Salvation Army and the Brookdale Resource Center but they're also looking for snack and water donations.

If you would like to donate to the food bank you can check out their website for options to donate and volunteer.

According to the 13WMAZ weather team, with highs in the upper 90s and an increase in humidity, it will easily feel like 100+ across central Georgia through the weekend.

They advise people to stay hydrated if you are spending any period of time out side.

The VERIFY team compiled ways to keep you cool during the hot weather.

One tip is to close your blinds. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 76% of the sunlight that hits a standard double pane window turns into heat. The agency recommends that you turn your blinds upward or shut them all the way to reduce the amount of heat coming into your home.

They also suggest to leave the air conditioning on or off when you’re gone

When temperatures climb in the summer, turning on your air conditioning can drive up your electricity bill.

Logan Kureczka, a spokesperson for Duke Energy in North Carolina, says it’s more energy efficient to leave the air conditioning on if you’re just leaving for the day, but you can turn it up a few degrees higher than you would if you were home.