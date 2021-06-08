Salvation Army starts annual 'Stuff the Bus' collection drive at north Macon Walmart

The Salvation Army is looking to help teachers and students as they go back to school

MACON, Ga. — Some students and teachers are still in need of supplies. This weekend, you can visit a north Macon Walmart to help them out.

On Friday morning, the Salvation Army began their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ back-to-school collection at the Zebulon Road location. Shoppers can place donation items in the big yellow bin.

Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Carol Wylie says every item donated can make a difference.

“A lot of the teachers have to pay out of pocket for the students that can't afford the supplies, so we need as many as we possibly can get to distribute in the community,” said Wylie.

The Salvation Army will collect items dropped off through 9 p.m. Sunday. The Walmart is located at 5955 Zebulon Rd.