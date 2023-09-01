'He's still a human being' | Father of inmate who died in Fulton County Jail didn't know he was given bond

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Lawrence was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday and he died at Grady Hospital.

ATLANTA — A family of a man who died Saturday after spending months in custody at the Fulton County Jail is demanding answers.

At the time, he was at least the 16th person to die while in the sheriff’s office custody since mid-September of last year, according to authorities.

Court records show 34-year-old Samuel Lawrence had been in jail for eight months when he died. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence was found unresponsive in his cell on August 26 and he died at Grady Hospital.

Frank Richardson said he remembers the moments he got the call where he learned about his son’s death.

“I thought maybe it would be something like I left the door open at the house. That’s what I was looking to here, but it was death,” said Richardson.

He was driving to church in Athens on Sunday when he pulled to the side of the road and broke down crying.

Now, his father just wants answers for his son’s death.

“I want this justice done right,” said Richardson.

Lawrence had been in custody for a single second degree arson charge since last December. Fulton County court records show a judge denied him bond after his arrest, citing a likelihood to re-offend and a criminal history.

His father said he had mental health conditions, "but he’s still a human being."

Court records show after 109 days, without being indicted, a judge granted the 34-year-old a $30,000 bond in April. Lawrence’s father said he didn’t know his son was granted a bond.

Earlier this month his attorney filed for a reduced bond, and a hearing was scheduled for next month. Lawrence died without being indicted.

His uncle, Eugene Hall Jr., said Lawrence filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Fulton County Jail days before he died.

In the complaint, Lawrence claims deputies used excessive force on him, including while he was in handcuffs.

“They starved him, that they didn’t give him the medicine he was asking for. He was crying out for help and never received it," said Hall.

So far, the sheriff’s office hasn’t commented on Lawrence’s complaint.

“There’s no justice, there’s no peace. We looking for justice for Samuel Lawrence,” said Hall.