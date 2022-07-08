San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | How to participate without tickets

SAN DIEGO — Grab your costumes and get ready because the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is coming to town this week. The action starts Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 24.
This years Comic-Con is jam packed with festivities fit for everyone! Not to mention, if you weren’t able to get tickets or an official Comic-Con badge, CBS 8 is to the rescue!
Here's a list of events outside of Comic-Con that are free or have tickets still available.
Family friendly events
- Comic-Con Art Show
- Petco Park Interactive Zone
- Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing
- Liberty Station Comic-Con Treasure Hunt
- Comic-Con movies on the rooftop
- Shopping in the Gaslamp
- Hello Kitty Café Truck
- Nintendo Switch Road Trip
- Now or Never Comics
- Funko Fundays
- Her Universe Geek Couture Fashion Show 2022
- Star Trek Pop-Up Experience
Other events
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience
- Club 90s presents 'Stranger Things Night' (Ages 18+)
- The Walking Dead Fan Celebration
- Audible brings the Beach life to the Gaslamp
- Comic-Con's The Burton Bash
- Sea Monster Saloon (Ages 21+)
- Major Lazer Sound System: (Ages 21+)
- 5th Annual Fandom Party
- Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness activation
- The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Kevin Smith's Mooby's at Tin Roof
- Legion M Celebrates William Shatner
WATcH RELATED: Downtown San Diego prepares hotels for Comic-Con (July 2022)