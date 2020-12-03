WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — At daybreak Thursday recovery teams plan to start searching again for a missing fisherman.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says the man’s wife became concerned when he didn’t return home Wednesday night.

Family members found his truck and boat at a nearby pond.

It’s on private property off highway 68 a few miles outside Sandersville.

The Sheriff’s office and crews arrived about 9:15 and begin looking for him, but suspended the search overnight.

A dive team will begin looking again once the sun comes back up.

The sheriff says they are not releasing the man’s name until they make the recovery.

RELATED: UPDATE: Man who drowned at Amerson River Park identified

We'll have more information on this developing story as we get it.

RELATED: Fuel truck spills around 5,000 gallons of diesel in Sandersville

RELATED: Washington County man arrested after armed robbery at gas station