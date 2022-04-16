Sandersville Police Department looking for suspect in homicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sandersville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide.
Detective Ken Parker with says they got a 911 call for a domestic dispute between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
When they arrived at 834 Gwendolyn Street they found a man, who is believed to be in his mid-50's, dead.
They are still working to identify him.
The GBI is assisting in the case.
