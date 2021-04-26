Sandersville police looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in drive-by shootings

21-year-old Oscar Cruz is suspected in two drive-by shootings that happened Friday evening and Sunday evening.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police are asking for your help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to Sandersville Police Chief Victor Cuyler, 21-year-old Oscar Cruz is suspected in two drive-by shootings that happened on Friday evening and Sunday evening. Cuyler says multiple juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shootings.

A post on the Sandersville Police Department's Facebook page says Cruz is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5'6" and weighs 185 pounds, and could be driving a white 2009 4-door Chevrolet Impala with the Georgia license plate PXY1028.