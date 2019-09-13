PERRY, Ga. — A German manufacturing company is expanding their plant and bringing 70 new jobs to Houston County.

Sandler produces non-woven textiles and they opened their factory in Perry three years ago.

Sandler has already started construction on what they are calling 'phase two' of the expansion project of their warehouse on Airport Drive. This is the only location of the family-owned manufacturing company outside of Germany.

The company announced they are doubling the size of the textile plant by adding 135,000 square feet and 70 new jobs.

"These are all kinds of jobs. Most of these are of course industrial manufacturing. That's important for us," said President Tobias Baumgaertel.

The original plant cost $50 million to build and phase two, Baumgaertel said, will cost $60 million. He said Perry is worth the investment.

He said being close to the port in Savannah is extremely important and the community has been so welcoming over the last three years.

The building on Airport Drive started as a "specs" building and sat vacant for 15 years.

Houston County Development Director Angie Gheesling said she is glad the building is now occupied and this is just another way the county is continuing to grow.

"We're constantly thinking ahead making sure opportunities are in place for everyone to keep them employed here. We already know it's a great place to live, we just gotta give them an opportunity for it to be a great place to work," said Gheesling.

Right now, Sandler has 25 employees in Perry. According to Baumgaertel, after they complete phase two and then a phase three, they will have a total of 140 employees.

Sandler is a family-owned and operated textile manufacturer that opened in 1879. They supply non-woven goods to other manufacturers, like Johnson and Johnson and Kimberly Clark.

The company says they plan to start using the new completed facility in the fall of 2020.

