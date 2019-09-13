PERRY, Ga. — German company Sandler Nonwoven Corporation announced Friday that it would be expanding its Perry factory – adding 70 new jobs.

According to a news release, the $60 million investment will go towards construction of a new building, installation of a new production line, and job creation.

Construction on the new building began at the end of August, and it will be attached to the existing building. It will double the size of the building by adding 135,000-square feet.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year so new equipment can be installed at the top of 2020 and production can start in fall 2020.

Dr. Christian Heinrich Sandler, president and CEO of Sandler AG, thanked people in Houston County and Perry for being welcoming and supportive of their business.

“A great team has been assembled in Perry,” he said. “I would like to thank you for your dedication, hard work, and loyalty to the company. We are proud to have you as part of the Sandler family.”

Founded in 1879, Sandler started as a wadding factory. Today, the company is one of the top nonwoven manufacturers worldwide, supplying products for construction, filtration, home textiles, hygiene and more.

Its first overseas subsidiary was established in Perry in 2016.

