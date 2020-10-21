Sandler is hosting a job fair Thursday, October 22 at the Perry Arts Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PERRY, Ga. — Georgia's job market is getting better after unemployment spiked during the pandemic shut down. Sandler Nonwoven Corporation in Perry is expanding and looking for more workers.

Tobias Baumgaertel, president, said they're looking to fill 70 jobs immediately.

"So we doubled our footprint here in Perry, Georgia, and now it's time to find the right talented people for our growth," said Baumgaertel.

Sandler produces nonwoven material that can be used to make items such as hygienic products and PPE.

"Hygienic products such as baby diapers, or baby wet wipes, that's what we do, not the end product, but the material being converted into such. We produce material being converted into face masks, or gowns to protect people to keep people healthy and safe during the pandemic," he said.

Mia Maharaj is the Human Resource Specialist. She said there's a wide range of opportunities available.

"We are looking for everybody from entry level to those with significant experience in some of these areas like maintenance or industrial manufacturing, or even warehouse opportunities, but the common denominator I would say for all people is motivation, that's what we're looking for," she said.

Nathan Sommers currently works in maintenance at Sandler. He said there are many perks to the job.

"Working with an international company. We definitely get a great support network through the German headquarters department. I think it all goes back to that one word, 'opportunity' -- it's not enough to explain what you're going to get when you come work for this company, you're going to have leaders, you're going to have mentors here they're going to teach you everything they can," said Sommers.

The President and Human Resource Specialist said they're also happy to hire paid interns and offer a flexible schedule.

Sandler is hosting a job fair Thursday, October 22 at the Perry Arts Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.