Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobosofkee permanently closed

The water park had been plagued with a series of staffing issues, mechanical breakdowns and even a bacteria problem.

MACON, Ga. — It first opened in 2015 and now Bibb County’s Sandy Beach Water Park says it is officially closed, according to a post on its official Facebook page.

It’s on county-owned land on Lake Tobesofkee but over the past eight years, it’s been run by private companies.

It’s also been plagued by staffing problems, mechanical breakdowns and even a bacteria problem that made some people ill.

Several times the park shut down their summer season early, opened late or missed big holiday weekends.

Last year they closed for the year on August 3rd. The water park managers, StandGuard Aquatics, said two of the three big attractions were down, the splash pad and the wave pool.

So far StandGuard has not explained this year’s closing and the county has not responded to our request for an update.