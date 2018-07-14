Sandy Beach Water Park closed Saturday afternoon after parents reported that their kids got sick from the water.

The park was closed as a safety precaution, according to Benjamin Strong with Jeff Ellis Management, which manages Sandy Beach Water Park.

He says they tested the water and were unable to identify any contamination that would show or confirm any of the reports that they have heard.

However, the company has independently reached out to each family with concerns.

The company has also been in touch with the health department and Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health Department confirms that there will be follow-up inspections of the water before anyone is able to return and use the water park.

Several people reported on social media that they were affected by possible contaminated water at the park.

Kayanna Banks says she is the camp director of a private summer camp and took her students to Sandy Beach Water Park on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

When the children got out of the water, she says their eyes were bloodshot and they ended up at the hospital.

"One of them had to be transported to Atlanta," she said.

Banks has been in touch with Jeff Ellis Management throughout the day on Saturday and says that the company has been helpful, cooperative and sensitive to her concerns.

Jeff Ellis Management released a statement about the closing of the park:

"As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing Sandy Beach Waterpark to conduct an independent laboratory analysis and investigation into filtration and automated chemical dispensing system that services the water features and swimming pools based upon receiving concerns from guests who frequented the waterpark yesterday.

While we sincerely regret this inconvenience, the safety of our guests remains our paramount focus.

The park will reopen once we receive independent assurance that all our aquatic facilities remain compliant with acceptable water quality and sanitation standards to assure for the safety of our guests."

© 2018 WMAZ