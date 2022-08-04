Sandy Beach Water Park closes for the summer

They are closing early because of mechanical issues and a staffing shortage.

MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon is closing for the season, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They cited mechanical issues and a staffing shortage as the reason for the early closure.

The start of the season was also delayed because of mechanical issues. They were not able to open until June 3.

In 2021, staffing shortages caused multiple closures to the water park throughout the summer.

Many Central Georgia school systems headed back to class this week, leaving much of their target audience unable to enjoy the park during the week right now.