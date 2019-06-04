MACON, Ga. — A Macon water park by Lake Tobesofkee is up for sale just in time for someone to grab it before summer rolls around. Sabrina Burse found out how much the Sandy Beach Water Park costs and if it will open this year.

Associate Broker Art Barry with Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt and Barry says the Sandy Beach Water Park cost $5 million to build four years ago.

From its water slides to the wave pool, visitors like Brandon Parker come to cool down when the temperature heats up.

"Summertime, like around when it's just getting warm, because if it gets too hot, you are going to bake after you get out of that water," said Parker.

Now, Parker is waiting for it to open. Barry says about a year and a half ago, the water park price started out at about $2 million. That was cut to $925,000 and eventually reached $595,000.

"I didn't even know the water park was up for sale," said Parker.

The commercial group leased the water park from Macon-Bibb County. Barry says they cut the price to attract more buyers. Andre Harvey says he's surprised it ever went on sale.

"It kind of hurt my feelings that it's up for sale, and I hope someone does buy it and keep it running and don't let it go out of business, because it is good and nice for the community," said Harvey.

Parker says he's just ready to have some fun in the sun with his family when the water park opens.

"The joy I see is Zamir and Zayda when they be playing in the water, I can't explain that. It makes me laugh for them," said Parker.

Barry says the park is scheduled to open this spring and stay open until a sale is finalized. He says there are some interested buyers mostly from Florida. If you are interested in buying it, you can call 800-926-0090.