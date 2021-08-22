Sandy Springs senior living facility residents sent to hospital during gas main break

It happened at Hollander Senior Living of Sandy Springs in Sandy Springs, GA

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A gas main break in Sandy Springs sent several elderly people at a senior living facility to the hospital Sunday afternoon. It happened at Hollander Senior Living of Sandy Springs on Northland Drive. Multiple ambulances and numerous fire trucks were dispatched to the location and were still there at around 4:00 p.m.

It's not clear when the leak began or what caused the leak. According to Patrick Flaherty with the Sandy Springs Fire Department, six residents were taken to the hospital and 20 residents were feeling ill.

Sunday afternoon Flaherty said the crews were able to get the gas shut off and they didn't get "discernible readings."