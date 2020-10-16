Sandy Springs officer taken to hospital following car crash

The officer had minor injuries, police said.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs officer was involved in an accident Thursday.

The police department told 11Alive that the officer was going east on Abernathy Road when a vehicle headed west turned left in front of the officer.

The officer had a green light and was not at fault, according to the department.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver and the people inside of the other vehicle were not hurt.

A photo from the scene shows the the damage to the front end of the police cruiser.