Santa comes to deliver gifts to children in Central Georgia

Santa and his crew stuffed an ambulance and delivered gifts to several families on Christmas Day.
A team delivered Christmas gifts to eight families.
Shane Shifflett helped organize the event with 100 gifts for children.
We caught up with Santa himself and this what he had to say about giving to the little one's.
"It warms my heart just to be able to bring that kind of joy to the community and to the children during a epidemic, and just tough times this year with 2020... to be able to give a little help and a little cheer in the life," he said.