Santa visits the Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Kids lined up this morning to meet jolly ole Saint Nick at the Bibb County Sheriff's Outreach and Restorative Justice Center on Hazel Street.

MACON, Ga. — Of course Santa Claus is on a tight schedule with just a week left until Christmas but some kids in Macon had the chance to meet him before the big day.

And you know Santa doesn't visit without some toys in his bag. Everything from dolls, bicycles, scooters, nerf guns and more lines the rooms.

The kids also could go on a sleigh rise and try out the bouncy houses.

"We appreciate the kids coming out. It's uplifting to us to make that connection. A lot of these kids wouldn't get anything if it wasn't from some of the efforts we're doing here. We just appreciate that," Sheriff David Davis said.