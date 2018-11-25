Holiday shopping is in full swing, and the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon has a way for kids to be involved.

The museum is hosting their annual Santa's Secret Shop now through Dec. 23.

Children can come in and search for gifts for their loved ones on their holiday list.

Workshop employees can help children decide what they'd like to buy.

All gifts are $10 or less and are either pre-wrapped or can be wrapped by employees in-shop.

"We help them decide what do they want to get for Christmas for their loved ones, and then they get to take them home and put their gifts underneath the tree, and they get so excited about shopping and giving a gift for someone they love," said Dawn Willis with the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

The shop is open during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

