Sarasota K-9 dies after a 9-year battle with illness

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says it had to lay one of its K-9s to rest over the weekend.
The sheriff's office says K-9 Bryx had been battling leishmaniasis for nine years and lost that battle on Saturday. Veterinary Centers of America says leishmaniasis is a disease caused by a "protozoan parasite found in dogs and certain rodents in many parts of the world, most commonly in rural areas."
K-9 Bryx was not only a member of the sheriff's office's family but also of his handler Deputy Chris Indico's family. The two had worked together since 2013.
The four-legged deputy was a dual purpose K-9 and was trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building and area searching, and criminal apprehension, according to the sheriff's office.
During Florida Gulf Coast K-9 Competition in 2019, Bryx took first place on the "Hardest Hitting Dog" category.
The sheriff's office asks that people keep the Indico family in their thoughts after losing K-9 Bryx.
