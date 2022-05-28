Sardis Heard Funeral & Cremation Center holds 2nd Annual Memorial Day Celebration

It included both the Mayor of Gray and Warner Robins as well as special guest speaker, William Robinson, who is a veteran and was prisoner of war.

13WMAZ spoke to Heard's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Nicholson. He says that it's important that we support those who give their lives for America.

"It's okay to not share the same beliefs and political views and everything else, but these people that we're honoring today gave everyone the ability to do that and that's important. It's important to never forget, no matter who's the commander in chief, no matter if I agree with him or not, you've got to support the military," he said.