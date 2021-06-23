'Come hang out as a community': Satterfield's starts dinner service at Macon's Society Garden

Pizza, drinks, and now BBQ are all things you can enjoy at the Society Garden in Ingleside Village

MACON, Ga. — Pizza isn't the only food you can find at the Society Garden in Macon anymore. Now you can get BBQ!

Ben Hampton is the owner of Satterfield's in downtown Macon. They sell everything from BBQ to freshly made sides like mac-and-cheese and Brunswick stew.

Hampton says he's excited to work with the Society Garden in a partnership that will bring Satterfield's to the bar weekly from Wednesday through Sunday.

"It's just like a great spot," he said. "It's just a cool vibe."

It started with a pop-up event, and Hampton says he sparked up a good conversation with the owners of the Garden.

They turned a storage room into a little kitchen where Satterfield's will set up and serve from each night. Hampton says the past year hasn't been easy, so he was nervous to start serving dinner.

"Throughout the pandemic... I always just did lunch here," he said. "We hung on by a thread during the pandemic, we were very fortunate to make it through there without shutting our doors."

They are offering a limited menu for now, but plan to expand as they feel it out. Hampton says he wants the new endeavor to bring people together.

"I think it's a great partnership," he said. "I hope everyone comes out and enjoys some good BBQ and some good music, and just come hang out as a community."