Haircuts and health screenings? Saturday’s kid’s expo at a South Bibb rec center has plenty planned

The Kids Expo at the South Bibb Recreation Complex is offering entertainment, health screenings and haircuts this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, the South Bibb Recreation Complex will host a "Kids Expo" and distribution event.



The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the organizer boasts of an array of offerings for people who show up for the event.

According to organizers, there will be more than 20 vendors at the expo, giveaways, health screenings and entertainment offerings.

“In addition to the kid's expo we will have an old royal barber shop,” Alicia Wright of the North Central Health District said.

For those at the event, they’re offering the opportunity to look a little more fresh.

“We will also be here providing free haircuts on a first come first serve with vouchers here,” Wright said.

But the event also promises to offer resources to those in the community who are getting adjusted to pregnancy. They’re hoping to help make life easier by teaching them about breastfeeding.

“We're also going to have – for our mothers that are pregnant – we are going to have breastfeeding classes available during the event as well,” Wright said.



The "Kids Expo" is being put on by the North Central Health District. They are part of the department of public health.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.