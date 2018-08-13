Authorities say a police officer and his wife were found slain after police were called to a home on the Georgia coast.

Chatham County police said in a news release the body of a Savannah police officer was found at about 6:30 a.m. Monday inside a home on Wilmington Island, a few miles (kilometers) east of the city.

The officer's wife was discovered dead next door. Police say both appear to have been stabbed.

The news release says police are questioning a teenager who lived with the couple and was located at the scene.

No other details were immediately released. Police said the victims' names were being withheld pending notification of relatives.

© 2018 WMAZ