Save America rally highlights: The 2020 election, Trump endorsed candidates, and jabs at top Georgia officials

Trump took a jab at Georgia’s top Republicans, including Governor Brian Kemp.

MACON, Ga. — It was four hours of former President Donald Trump allies, a slate of Trump endorsed candidates, and the former president himself talking to a crowd of thousands at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Without a doubt, the 2020 presidential election was still top of mind at the Save America rally. Trump and his political allies continued to focus on his election loss after President Joe Biden won the state by roughly 11,000 votes.

"We did much better in 2020 than we did in 2016. We did much better, the rallies were bigger. There was more enthusiasm. We got 12 million more votes," Trump said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Jody Hice, state Senator Burt Jones, and other politicians took Saturday to call for major changes to the Georgia voting system.

"We’ve got to get people believing when they go to the polls that their vote truly counts. I’m going to commit to you today that if I have anything to do with it, we’re going to get rid of those voting machines, we’re going to get rid of those voting machines because people don’t trust them," Jones said. "Just that simple. They don’t trust them and if people don’t trust them, they won’t show up to vote."

"We’ve got to restore election integrity in this state that Brad Raffensperger has destroyed. We’ve got to restore confidence in the voters that their votes count. And only one legal ballot is cast and only one legal ballot is counted. Nothing more. Nothing less," said Hice.

With talk of election integrity, pro-Trump Republicans called out the state leaders who did not support his attempt to overturn the Georgia election results.

Trump took a jab at Georgia’s top Republicans, including Gov. Brian Kemp, who he endorsed in his 2018 run for Governor.

"I'm ashamed that I endorsed him," Trump said.

Trump also attacked Stacey Abrams before calling Kemp a "complete disaster on election integrity.

"Having her might be better than having your existing governor," he said.

And Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.

"Raffensperger, something really strange with him. Your terrible Lt. Governor who is no longer running because he knew he wasn't doing the job he was going to lose. And your RINO governor, Brian Kemp, who has been a complete disaster on election integrity," Trump said, claiming some top GOP officials in the state are Republican Only in Name (RINO).

While the main focus of the night was past elections, Republicans also looked toward 2022.

Three Trump endorsed candidates took the stage including: District 10 Congressman Jody Hice, who is campaigning to take Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s seat, state senator Burt Jones who is running to fill Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s seat, and former NFL star and Georgia Bulldog Herschel Walker who made his campaign debut Saturday.

"You hear so many politicians that say I'm going to roll up my sleeves and get to work. If you notice, I don't wear sleeves, so I'm ready to go to work today because that's the way life is," Walker said. "Hershel Walker don't look like a politician, Hershel Walker don't dress like a politician. Hershel Walker don't sound like a politician. But Hershel Walker is running for Senate."

Trump and other politicians also highlighted President Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan, many calling the American withdrawal an "embarrassment.".

"Eight months later, we have not had one single decision from the current occupant of the White House that has been in the best interest of the United States. Every decision has been harmful and destructive. That is why we are in the fight of our life," Hice said.

13 chairs were left empty at the "Save America" Rally to remember the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul Airport attack last month.

"Our hearts go out to the families of every service member that we have lost," Trump said.

Trump also praised a U.S. service member and Warner Robins native Lance Corporal Hunter Ian Clark. Clark was photographed pulling an Afghan baby across the Kabul airport wall. The former President invited Clark up to speak at the podium.