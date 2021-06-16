Free screening of 'Saving Juliette' documentary planned at Grand Opera House

The documentary depicts the city of Juliette in Monroe County and their struggle to get clean water

MACON, Georgia — You've probably seen a lot of reporting about water concerns around Juliette in recent years. This week you've got a chance to take a deep dive on the subject.

The documentary film "Saving Juliette" will be shown Thursday at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon.

It highlights problems with the potential contamination of groundwater in Juliette near the coal ash pond at Plant Scherer.

Center for Collaborative Journalism partners Grant Blankenship and Evey Wilson Wetherbee spent months talking to people and researching in order to make the film.

"2019 and 2020 presented some unique opportunities to explore the issue of water quality in Juliette in ways that journalists hadn't been able to in previous years," said Blankenship. "So I was excited and grateful that Evey was here to help do that with me and that we made this film together."

"I want people to take away that they have power as citizens in this country and there's a lot you can do as one person if you galvanize and work with the community," Wetherbee said.

Admission is free and the showing starts at 7 p.m. The Grand Opera House is located at 651 Mulberry St. in downtown Macon.