Authorities are looking for a missing 22-year-old Newnan woman.

Nyree Quahjhay Ivey was last seen on November 14. She was reported missing Tuesday, according to Newnan Police.

For Darcelle Ferguson, it's been a week of worrying.

"It's been seven days and it's seven too long days," Ferguson, Ivey's grandmother told 11Alive.

Her family told police Ivey said she was going for a walk after a disagreement, but she didn't return. No one has heard from her since. She has also not shown up to work since she disappeared.

Ferguson said taking a walk is not unusual, but it's never been for this long.

"We didn't see a bag or anything with her so she just walked," she said.

Since then, family has grown more and more concerned, yet remained hopeful.

"Every time the door opens, someone knocks, someone pulls up," Ferguson explained, "thinking is it her, is it someone who knows something about her."

Ferguson's table is filled with food ready for Thanksgiving dinner, but she said she can't move forward until she knows her grandbaby is safe.

"And these are my first tears - I've been holding back tears. These are my first tears," she said, choking up with emotion.

"Call home, call home, just call, just call," she added, pleading to her granddaughter. "Just think about it. Just call and talk to us. Say something to us Nyree."

Police say Ivey is about 155 pounds and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a gray/black sweater with a hood an a gray/white long dress when she went missing. She was also wearing gray/white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who sees Ivey should contact the Newnan Police Department.

